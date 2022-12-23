TASS: the cause of the fire in the nursing home in Kemerovo was the improper operation of the stove

The cause of the fire in a nursing home in Kemerovo was the improper operation of the stove. This was reported by a source in law enforcement agencies, reports TASS.

As the interlocutor of the agency said, a private residential building was adapted for the elderly. “There was stove heating. According to preliminary data, it was the improper operation of the furnace that caused the fire,” he added.

The prosecutor’s office of the Kemerovo region organized an investigation into the incident.

The fact that a nursing home caught fire in Kemerovo became known on the night of December 24. A source RIA News claims that the institution operated illegally.