The peace proposal, one year after the war. Volodymyr Zelensky is working on a 10-point plan to end the conflict that has been ravaging Ukraine for more than 300 days. With the intention – according to the Wall Street Journal, which quotes EU and Ukrainian diplomats – of presenting it around February 24, the first anniversary of the invasion and the period in which the arrival in Ukraine of a new Russian offensive on large scale. Until that date, Kiev’s idea was to maximize territorial reconquests with “as many victories as possible”, in order to then present itself stronger at any negotiating table.

According to the American newspaper, the Ukrainian leader has already spoken about it with Biden during his visit to Washington. And the peace plan of Kiev “we talked about it” also with the partners of the G7, reported the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “I can only tell you that we are evaluating what he has proposed” Zelensky, added the head of US diplomacy. However much we can speak of peace, however, to obtain it there must be the will of both sides and the Kremlin hastened to say that Kiev “does not take current reality into account”.

With the conflict now ready to cross the gates of 2023, Vladimir Putin used the word “war” for the first time when speaking of the military offensive on Thursday at a press conference. A detail that has not gone unnoticed. Words aside, the Russian president is continuing with the conflict, convinced of “significant progress on the path to demilitarization” of Ukraine, according to spokesman Peskov. Indeed, bombs continue to fall across Ukraine, with Ukrainian authorities reporting attacks on Kharkiv and Kherson. Kiev has experienced a “huge” shortage of electricity, up to 50% of needs. On the other side of the front, pro-Russians denounced the explosion of a car bomb by the “Terrorists of Kiev” in Melitopol, which caused two injuries.