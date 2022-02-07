Court hearings in the case of Gazprom with PGNiG (Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo) on the price of Russian gas supplies to Poland will begin on Tuesday, February 8. This date was named in the Svea District Court of Appeal in Stockholm, reports RIA News.

The hearings will last until February 10, they will be held in open mode, but with some restrictions on the number of seats, a representative of the court told the agency.

On January 14, it became known that Gazprom filed a lawsuit with the Special Purpose Arbitration Court in Stockholm, in which it demanded an increase in the price of the contract for the supply of gas to Poland via the Yamal gas pipeline. PGNiG considers the claims unfounded.

Gazprom, in turn, requires a review of the terms of contact dated December 8, 2017 and November 9, 2020, the company said.