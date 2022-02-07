Sadio Mané was able to sign for Barcelona last summer. In fact, the Blaugrana club tried until the end, as reported on Monday by the journalist Sique Rodríguez in the program of BE Catalonia, What T’hi Play. However, the operation did not even start due to the difficulty involved in fitting all the pieces together. Liverpool’s claims, which were not even questioned, were expected to be unaffordable for the entity’s limited economic capacities at that time.

But the interesting nuance in the operation is its engine. Neither more nor less than Leo Messi. It was the Argentine, as one of his conditions to renew with Barcelona, ​​who proposed to both the club and the player to reach an agreement and thus reinforce the level of the squad. In fact, the Argentine has given him praise: “I chose Mané because He is a player that I loveda, had a great year and was very important for all of Liverpool’s achievements”, he stated in 2019 to justify his vote for the red player in the The Best.

With Diogo Jota, Salah… Mané could become a great market opportunity…if it weren’t for the delicate state of the Barça club’s coffers, which saw the operation as practically a utopia. Both convincing Liverpool and the player, who has always been delighted at Anfield, where he is an idol.

Mané, also Zidane’s request



It is not the first time that the new African Cup champion was used as a condition. It should be remembered thate Real Madrid, before the departure of Zinedine Zidane in 2018, had practically closed the signing of Mané, as reported at the time French Football. However, it was the express request of the French coach and his goodbye ruined the negotiation.

Since then, he continues at Liverpool at a high level, despite the fact that the ‘reds’ continue to work on reinforcing the attacking positions. The last to arrive, who could displace the recent African champion from the eleven, is Louis Diaz. But the ten goals and assists registered by the Senegalese star in the 26 games he has played this season are his great endorsement.