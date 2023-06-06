The areas of Moscow with the cheapest housing for rent were named in an interview with Moslent by the head of the department for working with partners at Colife, real estate expert Olga Poletskaya. According to her, the lowest rates are traditionally in the Troitsky administrative district, and the Presnensky district is considered the most expensive.

“The average cost per square meter of housing for rent in the capital, depending on the area, is 600-2500 rubles. The price depends on the area of ​​​​residence and the availability of furniture, household appliances, floors, infrastructure, distance from the metro and other factors, ”the specialist explained.

So, the lowest price for apartments for rent is now fixed in the settlements of Shchapovskoye, Novofedorovskoye and Klenovskoye. Here you can rent an apartment with an area of ​​about 60 “squares” for an average of 38 thousand rubles. The cost per square meter for rent is approximately 570 rubles. In the Vnukovo district in New Moscow, the price will already be from 600 rubles, and in Stary Kryukov and Matushkino, the cost rises to 650 rubles per square meter.