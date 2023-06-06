Dani Ceballos has had one of his best years since he signed for Real Madrid and he has done it by winning over the fans and a rising contract renewal. The Andalusian was not very sure whether to renew with Madrid or accept one of the various offers that have come to him in recent months, but it finally seems that he will stay.
Real Madrid has not been slow to launch its summer campaign after several years of inactivity in the market, and with the announced marches of Mariano, Hazard, Asensio and Karim Benzema, the club points to a strong change in the squad, although there are two names that do seem to be on the team next season. One of them is Ceballos, and the other is Captain Nacho, who has also been in the air about his permanence in the team.
What is the current offer from Real Madrid?
The club sent him a renewal offer with practically the same conditions that he has right now at the club, but Ceballos rejected that proposal and Madrid is determined to stay with him, so the last offer is for three seasons and with an increase Of salary.
What contract does Ceballos currently have?
Dani Ceballos signed a contract in 2017 that would tie him to Real Madrid for the next six years, this season being the last of the contract and playing on loan for two seasons at Arsenal, with a salary of just over 2.5 million euros.
What other options does Ceballos have on the table?
Dani Ceballos has always been one of Real Betis’ targets since he left for Real Madrid, and to this day the Sevillian club is still watching Ceballos’ situation, although it already seems very complicated. During these months, information has come out about the interest of several Premier League teams in taking over Ceballos, although no specific names have come out, and one club that has been directly associated with the player is Inter Milan.
