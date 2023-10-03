Gloria Trevi during a press conference in Mexico City, in an archive image. Getty Images

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGR) announced this Tuesday that it is calling the singer Gloria Trevi and her husband, Armando Ismael Gómez Martínez, to testify, accused of tax fraud and money laundering, according to information published by the newspaper Reform. The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) filed a complaint against the couple in September 2021. Now Trevi and Gómez will have to appear in court on October 23, although they can do so by videoconference, since they live together in the United States.

The UIF’s focus is on one of the companies run by the couple, Fuego con Fuego Representaciones SA, in which a deposit of 7 million pesos was allegedly made, of which the Income Tax was never declared, according to sources close to the case you cite Reform. The Treasury has been investigating a network of the couple’s businesses for years. In 2021, the agency accused them of having evaded the amount of 400 million pesos and of having created a money laundering network, in which three other people were also involved.

Faced with the 2021 accusation, the couple’s lawyer stated that both were declaring taxes in the United States. At that time, the singer also uploaded a video on Tik Tok in which she denied all accusations against her and her husband. Now, the FGR has called them to testify to defend themselves against the accusations before the Prosecutor’s Office.

Gloria Trevi, at 55 years old, has a gruesome past with justice. She and her ex-partner, producer Sergio Andrade, were arrested in 2000 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, by a Mexican justice order that accused them of kidnapping, rape and corruption of minors. They spent three years in a Brazilian prison, until they accepted their extradition to Mexico. Trevi was acquitted in 2004 and Andrade in 2007.

