His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered condolences on the death of Abdullah bin Ali Al-Dabaa Al-Darmaki, at the funeral council in Al Hili area in Al Ain city.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on him, dwell him in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives patience and solace.