Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, met yesterday with the winners of the third session of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energy, in the Budaiya Palace Majlis.

His Highness, while receiving the male and female winners, delivered a speech in which he congratulated them on their victory, calling on them to continue to strive and practice the skills and activities that benefit them, pointing to the importance of this award, saying, “This award is not only for honoring or encouraging some of you, but rather to raise this idea in society, We are a society that evolves with time, but with this rapid development there are many things that others practice and know more about, and our society may be oblivious to them, such as volunteering, activities, initiatives and skills.”

His Highness added: “This year, the participants were 900, and in the previous two sessions they were 600, and what we seek to raise through these practices of activities and volunteering is not only this number, but the community in a larger way, and you, the winners, since you won the award, should be with us and encourage others. We want to raise this idea, as volunteering is a feature of society, and society will not only succeed with laws and systems, but it will succeed with the behavior and personality of the citizens in this country, and we urge you to be models and invite others and urge them, and then we will see the vitality of a number of individuals turning into vitality for society ». .

Regarding the expansion of the award, His Highness said, “This batch opened the doors of the award to society, not to a group of people, and we notice the winners among them who are not citizens and are residents, and we are happy with their participation, and this will contribute to the advancement of society.”

And His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah continued, “We say to the young men and women, give us a little of your time to practice sports, volunteering, adventures, etc., and it will benefit you first, physically, intellectually, etc., and even the community and the neighborhood when you win. They will talk about the achievement of your winning the Sheikh Sultan Award and they will rejoice in your victory.”

His Highness concluded by advising the winners, male and female, to continue to make efforts, and to practice what benefits them in all fields. His Highness also instructed those in charge of the award to upgrade it and enhance affiliation with it, while setting standards and conditions that contribute to making the participants practice activities and skills efficiently, not just registering, and preparing to deal with The large numbers that will participate from the community.

Thanks and gratitude from the winners

During the meeting, the winner, Shamma Khalfan Al Kindi, delivered a speech in which she expressed her thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, for their continuous care and support for their sons and daughters.

In turn, the winner, Naameh Obaid Al Ali, thanked His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for all the efforts made by His Highness to provide full care for the Sharjah community, through facilities, institutions, initiatives, and others.

The winner, Saif Yaqoub Al Zarouni, appreciated the continuous care and attention of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which was reflected in such achievements. For his part, the winner, Salem Rashid Al Suwaidi, raised the highest verses of thanks and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his kind meeting with the winners of the award that bears his name, referring to a set of outputs that they acquired during participation in the award, including leadership, life and knowledge skills.

19 boys and 42 girls

In this year’s edition of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energy, the award was won by 19 young men and 42 girls, of whom 9 won the gold medal, 22 won the silver medal, and 30 bronze medal winners. A new course, on the continuity of youth in excelling themselves in its various sections, even after completing the requirements for participation and winning the award, in recognition of the importance of this in the development of themselves and their societies.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness kindly took a memorial group photo with the male and female winners of the third session of the Sheikh Sultan Award for Youth Energy.

The meeting was attended by: Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and a number of members of the Board of Trustees of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.