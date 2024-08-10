TOAtlético Nacional temporarily took first place in the BetPlay League 2024-2, awaiting what happens in the rest of the fifth round of the Leagueby defeating Patriotas de Boyacá 3-1 this Saturday, taking another step towards the second division of Colombian football.

It was a very poor match for the team led by Pablo Repetto in the first half, which ended without goals and in which Patriotas even came a little closer to scoring. But in the second half, Nacional won by weight and reached 13 points in the table, three more than Fortaleza, Once Caldas and La Equidad.

It is worth remembering that the Greens brought forward two games because the Atanasio Girardot stadium will be one of the venues for the U-20 Women’s World Cup. They already beat Millonarios in Bogotá (1-2) and lost against La Equidad in Medellín (0-1).

Pablo Repetto, coach of Atletico Nacional. Photo:EFE Share

The goals came in the second half for Nacional’s victory

Barely three minutes into the second half, Nacional found the lead when Dairon Asprilla fired a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Juan David Valencia after an assist from Edwin Cardona.

However, the green team suffered a blackout in its game and that was enough for Patriotas to get the partial tie, three minutes later, with a goal by Sebastián Perea. And they were able to continue on after a serious error by goalkeeper Harlen Castillo, who gave the ball wrong and left it to Diego Ruiz, who could not hit the target: ‘Chipi Chipi’ corrected the mistake and avoided the 1-2.

The entrance of the Uruguayan Pablo Ceppellini gave a second wind to Nacional, which, now yes, continued on: in the 65th minute, Alfredo Morelos scored his first goal with the verdolaga shirt, heading in after an assist from Juan Felipe Aguirre.

Alfredo Morelos (right) Photo:@nationalofficial Share

Asprilla scored again with 15 minutes remaining, picking up a rebound in the six-yard box and firing in a left-footed shot to make it 3-1, which proved decisive.

Nacional will not have any competition until the end of the month. The sixth match has already been played and the seventh match, against Deportivo Cali, was postponed. He will reappear on the weekend of September 1st, against Jaguares in Montería.

The numbers of Dairon Asprilla, the figure of the match

Dairon Asprilla vs. Patriots Photo:Sofascore Share

