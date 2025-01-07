US President-elect Donald Trump’s pressure on the Danish territory of Greenland continues into the new year. This same Monday, Trump announced that his son Don Júnior plans to pay a visit there, two weeks after he himself suggested that Washington should annex it.

The Danish authorities do not give official status to this visit and Foreign Affairs has preferred not to comment on the matter.

However, this trip occurs a few days after the Danish Royal House announced a strategic change in its official coat of arms, the first since 1972, which can clearly be understood as a response to American expansionist intentions.

The new royal coat of arms puts into a preeminent place to the autonomous territory of Greenlandsymbolized with a polar bear, which goes from occupying a third of a quadrant to an entire quadrant of the shield.









«In the third field, the Greenland polar bear appears on a blue field. The polar bear became the coat of arms of Greenland under Frederick III in 1666,” can be read on the website of the Danish Royal House.

King Frederick of the Kingdom, to Greenland.

Don Trump Jr.’s visit

And despite this position taken since Copenhagen, it seems that Trump has not relaxed his claims. «My son, Don Jr, and several representatives will travel there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and places,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social network, without offering a specific schedule for the trip.

“Greenland is an incredible place, and people will benefit greatly if and when it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect her and cherish her from a very cruel outside world. “LET’S MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”, one could read in his post.

For its part, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it had “taken note of Donald Trump Jr.’s planned visit to Greenland.” However, he added that “As this is not an official American visitthe Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no further comments.

Just before Christmas, Trump assured that “for the purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

The island’s government responded that it was not for sale, echoing similar statements by then-President Trump in 2019.

No details of Don Jr.’s visit have been made public and It seems to be a private tripaccording to a Greenlandic diplomat, Mininnguaq Kleist, to Danish public television DR.

Kleist has stated that Trump Jr, who is close to his father, is not expected to meet with any Greenland officials.

Postponed meeting between Greenland and the King

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede was due to meet King Frederick X in Copenhagen on Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed due to scheduling reasons, according to local media.