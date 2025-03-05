Álvaro Morata, who reconciled with Alice Campello a month ago, has dedicated a loving message on the occasion of the 30th birthday of the influencer. “Thank you for being in every fall and at every dark moment of my life”, He has written on social networks.

This March 5 is an important day for Alice Campello, which He turns 30. A round figure that will celebrate with Álvaro Morata in Türkiye, where he plays, with which he lives a second honeymoon after announcing his reconciliation at the end of January.

It was in August when, after 8 years of relationship and four children in common, the couple announced their separation By “disagreements” and “misunderstandings” that they had ended up wearing their marriage.

The couple has moved to live in Istanbulwhere he has been signed as star footballer El Galatasaray.

The player’s message to his wife is the most explicit: “I met you being two children and I am very proud of the person you arehow you have matured, how you work, the determination you have in everything you do in life. “

“You are an incredible mother and an incredible woman. I love you very much. Happy 30, my love. “She has responded with a categorical” I love you. “