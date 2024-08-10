Ciudad Juarez.- A woman was found dead next to the stream that runs behind the Colinas de Juárez cemetery, reported neighbors who made the discovery.

According to the report made to the 911 emergency number, the body was found on the streets of Solidaridad and Humberto Escobar.

When municipal police officers arrived, they found the woman’s body in a light-colored sack among the undergrowth.

The case was taken by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family in the Northern Zone.

This case is the second woman murdered this Saturday and the 22nd intentional homicide of this month.