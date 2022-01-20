This Wednesday at 8:00 pm (Lima and Bogotá time) a new edition of My name is Colombia, a program that since the end of 2021 has been incessantly searching for the best musical impersonator in that country, with the production and transmission of Caracol Television. The juries do not stop paying attention to the presentations of all the contestants, which cover various musical genres and styles, ranging from romantic ballads to reggaeton, through salsa and more.

Live: My name is LIVE Wednesday January 19 ‘Maluma’ performed “HP” The Maluma impersonator was the second contestant to go on stage and performed the song “HP”. ‘Maluma’ reveals that he felt intimidated by the dance team Before his presentation, the Maluma impersonator confessed that he felt intimidated by the dancers who accompany him. “It makes me nervous, because I hadn’t been around so much beauty,” said the contestant after being with the dance team. “It intimidates me,” he concluded. César Escola to ‘Carlos Gardel’: “Very good” The jury provided information about the song that the impersonator performed before giving their appreciation. “It’s not an easy tango to sing and vocally it’s a counterpoint to the melody and you made it beautiful. I love the feeling. Today you had a presentation that I like.” For her part, Amparo said that she needed a little more. ‘Carlos Gardel’ is the first impersonator to go on stage The Carlos Gardel impersonator performed the song “La cumparsita”. In his wake, he surprised with his renewed look.

In this note, you will learn details about the previous chapter of Yo me llamo Colombia, the transmission channel, the juries and other important incidents of this contest program that seeks to select new talents.

What happened in previous chapters?

The Maluma impersonator has stood out in this reality show. Photo: Caracol TV.

The jury decided to save Antony Montañez and three impersonators were left out of the competition for being the best impersonator in Colombia. However, despite his good performance, the support of the public and the praise of the jury, ‘bad bunny‘ was the next eliminated.

How to vote in My name is 2022?

Support your favorite contestant by watching each broadcast LIVE from My name is Colombia 2022 and following these steps:

Go to the official website of the channel here

Enter your account information to log in.

Once inside, select and click on the photo of your preferred impersonator to help him stay in the competition.

Who are the jurors?

My name is jurors Amparo Grisales, Yeison Jiménez and César Escola. Photo: @yeison_jimenez / Instagram

The judges of the Colombian reality show are responsible for evaluating and deciding which participant is still in the race with the hope of becoming the best impersonator of the South American country. Meet the members of this panel below:

Amparo Grisales: model, actress and television presenter, with great success in well-known Colombian soap operas.

Yeison Jimenez: Colombian singer-songwriter. He stands out in the popular music of his country.

Cesar Escola: composer and presenter, popularly recognized for being the creator of musical themes for different television programs.

My name is Colombia: schedule

The imitation program My name is Colombia is issued LIVE, from Monday to Saturday, at the following times:

Peru: 8:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8:00 p.m.

My name is: broadcast channel

The musical imitation program is broadcast from Monday to Saturday LIVE through TV snail, open signal channel in Colombia. Remember that if you are in Peruvian territory, you can enjoy it from your contracted cable service such as DirecTV, Movistar TV, Claro TV, among others.

How to watch Caracol TV LIVE?

If you don’t want to miss any moment of Yo me llamo Colombia, you have to tune in to the free Caracol TV signal in Colombia. In case you are outside Colombian territory, you can connect to the show from your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

Camilo Sesto’s impersonator surprised in his last presentation of Yo mi llama. Photo: capture from Caracol TV

Check here how to see the application Snail Play to follow all the productions of the Colombian television network:

Enter your web platform: play.caracoltv.com

Register online and log in

Search the name of the program on the web: My name is 2021

Play it and start enjoying this and other productions of the Colombian channel.

Where to see My name is Colombia chapter 48 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Follow the FREE ONLINE LIVE broadcast through La República Espectaculos, where you can find the minute by minute of My name is Colombia, as well as the presentations, the most memorable moments, the incidents and all the details of the musical imitation program.