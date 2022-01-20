– Remiro. Ryan’s last-minute absence opened the door to ownership, and he carried out the ballot in a bullfighter plan. He hardly had any work, but he was always very attentive to any split ball and clearance, and when his team needed him he responded with a great kick in a one-on-one with Cunha.

– Zaldua. a titan He is going through a great moment of form and it shows. He fought in defense and in attack. He barely gave options to enter his band and helped Januzaj in offensive tasks. His was the center of the Belgian footballer’s goal.

– Aritz Elustondo. Huge performance full of passion and grit. He did not lose a single duel and they could only beat him by missing him.

– Le Normand. Elegant, sober, expeditious, resolute, fast, powerful… the qualifiers run out to define his great match against Atlético de Madrid. He did nothing wrong, except for the cut that Carrasco could not stop and that almost cost the 0-1.

– Aihen Munoz. The applause that he received from the stands when he was substituted says it all. A very good game despite the problems he had defensively in the first half. The yellow he saw could condition him, but he knew how to play with that handicap. Great cross for Januzaj to make it 1-0 earlier.

– Guevara. At last he let go and freed himself from the formalities. He always has to be neat in every action he does, but against Atlético he took a step forward and played without ties. He dominated the wide area as he pleased, giving a lesson on how to play as a ‘4’. He is back to his best level.

– Merino. Honor Roll. He showed all his potential with a performance to frame in all facets. Exuberant in his physical work, and precise with the ball. He gave balance to the entire Real game, and almost scored a great goal for the squad.

– Silva. He didn’t have as much influence on the game as his midfield teammates, but he has such quality that the brushstrokes he leaves behind are enough to enjoy his football. He pulled experience to play a game of so many carats, and when he intervened it was to leave passes like the one at the origin of the 1-0.

– Oyarzabal. Once again he showed why he is the soul of this Real. Fantastic demonstration of all his faculties, teaming up with his teammates and being the first to launch the pressure. He pulled his team to squeeze Atlético without a doubt. It was more as the game went on and in the second half it was unleashed. Key in Sorloth’s goal for his pressure on Felipe and subsequent ball theft.

– Januzaj. On the left or on the right he was able to leave his markers behind with his tremendous technical quality. At last it was the decisive thing that was asked of him with his headed goal that made it 1-0. We want to see this version of the Belgian much more.

– sorlot. He did not have an easy ballot, because it was the opportunity to vindicate himself. It was a big game and Isak was not there. He responded wonderfully by contenting a remarkable encounter. He returned to show all the qualities that amazed the realistic fans at the beginning of the league. Great game from behind, and above all great definition in the 2-0 that ended the story.

– Rafinha. Again, very good minutes, now coming off the bench. He fought with the Atlético players without being intimidated, and with the ball he was once again imaginative and very active. He is seen with a spark and a lot of desire.

– rich. He came out strong from the bench and silenced some of the criticism he has had to endure in the past.

– Zubeldia. He came out to put cement on the defense of Real.

– For your. he played the last five minutes with a lot of energy.