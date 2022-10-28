Now let’s just wait and see. Before we fear the downfall of the twitter country and pathetically announce our deactivation to the whole world. Yes: Elon Musk bought the short message service Twitter. Yes: he is a libertarian go-getter who invests more time in his financial affairs than in the elaboration of his thoughts. He has criticized Wokies and the US government’s Corona policy and spoke out against an intervening welfare state.

When the majority of the tech elite turned their backs on Donald Trump in February 2017, Musk stuck to his consulting role and justified himself on Twitter by arguing that nobody would be helped if Trump were advised by less moderate people: “How could it be good be when only extremists advise him?” Musk’s worldview may be hidden in this February 5, 2017 tweet: he believes—if he believes in anything that isn’t measured in numbers—in society as a general store where the most diverse opinions on how products should compete side by side for attention.

Unforeseen possibilities

That also means that he does not consider the existence of extremists to be fundamentally hostile to the constitution, but trusts that the market will balance their influence with the counterweight of moderate views. Armed with that libertarian primal trust, Musk has now taken over the most structuring network of our changing public. With 362 million users, Twitter offers undreamt-of possibilities for the dissemination of information, but also for influencing. That’s the risk of getting in with the crowd: that you’ll also have to deal with their greed.

Musk is now feared that he could scale back the platform’s moderating interventions and let hate speech, including that of Trump, run free again. However, Musk himself has announced that Twitter will not become a “place of horror” where anything can be said without consequences. The platform he bought “to help humanity” must be “warm and welcoming to everyone.” We will see. The fact is that people didn’t initially believe in Musk’s success in other areas of the business that Musk is responsible for.