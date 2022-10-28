bandai namco Post a new preview The Devil in Methe fourth chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology and that will close the first season of this exciting game.

The video provides an in-depth look at the events so far, while giving a glimpse of the players in what will be the darkest installment of this interactive drama. Best of all, there’s also a semblance of what to expect.

The Hotel Murder is about to serve as the setting for a terrifying night; there is a trap ready for the Lonnit Entertainment team.

We recommend you: Review: Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival – Musical happiness for otakus.

Granthem Du’Met lured a group of filmmakers to the point of promising them the ideal setting for his documentary on HH Holmes.

But what he really wants is to plan their deaths in a calculated and methodical way, in addition to filming the right moment with his hidden cameras.

Font: Bandai Namco.

It does not seek in any way to help potential victims of The Devil in Me of The Dark Pictures Anthology. While that happens, the murderer only looks for the right moment to act and end his life.

The new trailer allows you to appreciate part of the aforementioned, an experience developed by Supermassive Games. It’s the same studio behind games like Until Dawn Y The Quarry They have given so much to talk about.

When will The Dark Pictures Anthology’s The Devil in Me come out?

The Devil in Methe fourth chapter of The Dark Pictures Anthology, will have its launch on November 18 this year. This cinematic horror experience will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Likewise, it can be enjoyed on PC through Steam; the price on this last platform is $659 Mexican pesos. On this same platform, as on the others, the previous chapters can be obtained.

Font: Bandai Namco.

The first of them is Man of Medanwhich came out in August 2019. Then follows LittleHopepublished in October 2020, and follows House of Ashesreleased in October 2021.

Each of these chapters or games is disconnected from each other. That’s why they have their own story and setting, as well as a cast of characters. It is the case of The Devil in Me which is a few weeks away.

In addition to Bandai Namco we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.