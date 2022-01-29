Sunday, January 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music U.S. rapper Chris Brown has been sued for a sexual offense

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 29, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Brown’s alleged victim accuses the singer of drugging and assaulting him in December 2020.

American plasterer Chris Brown has been sued in California for sexual offense charges. The woman who filed the civil lawsuit accuses Brown of the rape.

Brown’s alleged victim accuses the singer of narcotizing him and attacking him. According to the lawsuit, the alleged rape occurred in Miami, Florida in late December 2020.

According to the lawsuits, the woman is claiming $ 20 million in damages from the R&B star.

Brown commented on the lawsuit on Instagram. According to the singer, this kind of “rubbish” is tried whenever he is releasing music or other projects.

In 2009, Brown was awarded a singing star Rihannan beating. Rihanna was in a relationship with Brown at the time.

In addition, Brown has alleged to have previously raped a woman in Paris. Brown denied the matter and was not charged.

#Music #rapper #Chris #Brown #sued #sexual #offense

See also  HS Espoo | Espoo will soon be crossed by an ambitious road, the route of which is a dismay to many - Now the mother justifies why criticizing this particular route is more than a nimby phenomenon
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What is the Stanley Cup? Understand the new fashion among brewers - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.