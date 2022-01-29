Music U.S. rapper Chris Brown has been sued for a sexual offense

Brown’s alleged victim accuses the singer of drugging and assaulting him in December 2020.

American plasterer Chris Brown has been sued in California for sexual offense charges. The woman who filed the civil lawsuit accuses Brown of the rape.

Brown’s alleged victim accuses the singer of narcotizing him and attacking him. According to the lawsuit, the alleged rape occurred in Miami, Florida in late December 2020.

According to the lawsuits, the woman is claiming $ 20 million in damages from the R&B star.

Brown commented on the lawsuit on Instagram. According to the singer, this kind of “rubbish” is tried whenever he is releasing music or other projects.

In 2009, Brown was awarded a singing star Rihannan beating. Rihanna was in a relationship with Brown at the time.

In addition, Brown has alleged to have previously raped a woman in Paris. Brown denied the matter and was not charged.