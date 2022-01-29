A few years ago, the phenomenon of Mexican palettes dominated Brazil. New units opened with queues to taste Mexican ice cream with recipes very different from the originals of the Latin country. Now, another fever has taken over social media. We’re not talking about Beach Tennis, the new fashion is the Stanley Cup. A reason for ostentation for some, a joke for others, the truth is that the glass that keeps the drink cold for hours has spread across the country.

The thermo cup made of stainless steel, whose purpose is to keep cold drinks cold — and hot drinks hot, goes beyond flashy advertising and is successful due to the promise to keep the drink cold for up to 4 and a half hours, and if you put some ice cubes, up to 17 hours! What is intriguing is the fashion, almost a cult, created around a thermal container that costs almost R$200.

Stanley is a century-old American brand specializing in cups and other thermal products. Until two years ago, despite being traditional, it was little known in Brazil. In 2019, it even temporarily suspended the production of the cup. But among her then few fans were Instagram influencers who managed to convince her to take back manufacturing and position herself more strategically in the market and especially on the internet.

In mid-2021, Stanley exploded in the US. The mugs sold out quickly, as did another company launch, cups in pastel shades, a product with a high probability of becoming a post on Instagram. Until mid-2020, searches for the brand on Google in the country were practically non-existent. Now it’s become a fever and like everything that gains prominence, it also gets memes:

There are high memes here with this Stanley cup fad.

It became ostentation, because it holds the beer for who knows how many hours cold, but who takes hours to have a glass of beer? pic.twitter.com/HdySttAVjP — Alex Ruzycki Milani (@AlexMilani9) December 13, 2021

