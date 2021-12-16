Music The Helsinki Baroque Orchestra was stuck in Spain due to corona infections in the orchestra

The last concert of the orchestra’s Spanish tour was scheduled to be on Wednesday. Now the orchestra is waiting to get home in quarantine.

Helsinki The baroque orchestra’s tour in Spain has been interrupted as three orchestra musicians have been diagnosed with corona infection.

The tour would have had its last concert in Murcia, Spain. The concert was scheduled to take place yesterday, Wednesday.

The orchestra talks about it on Facebook.

Due to infections and exposure, the entire health of the orchestra involved in the tour has been quarantined by the Spanish health authorities.

So far, the patient has not shown any serious symptoms. The musicians are now waiting in quarantine in Spain and will return to Finland when the quarantine ends.

The orchestra has been performing in Spain since December 10, in its program Bachin Brandenburg concerts. The concert venues before Murcia have been Cuenca and Logroño.