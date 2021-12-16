According to what reported by the account Twitter Shonen Jump News – Unofficial, the release date of the new anime series of Bleach has been unveiled, but the news won’t make most fans happy. This last series will be the adaptation of the last narrative arc, or the one entitled War of the Thousand Years.

A few hours after the release of the trailer for the series, which we talked about in this news, now comes the news that the new anime series of Bleach will air starting in autumn 2022, or in a little less than a year. The same account further specifies, specifying that the episodes will start starting from October next year.

The news comes a few days after the event to be held in Japan, where the first trailer of the new anime will be presented, along with lots of other information about this latest story arc. The anime series is based on manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo, whose episodes began in 2004, for a total of 366 episodes.

After the last episode, broadcast in March 2012, many fans were waiting for the announcement of the adaptation of the final narrative arc of the manga, precisely entitled War of the Thousand Years. After 8 years of waiting, Studio Pierrot has confirmed the arrival of the new episodes, with a trailer that will be presented in the coming days.

To be more precise, it seems BLEACH will be starting its broadcast in October, 2022. – Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 16, 2021

Until now, the release date of the new Bleach anime series was not yet clear, which now seems to be confirmed for autumn 2022, with the first episodes expected to be broadcast starting in October. At the moment no further news has been released regarding the amount of episodes, which however will not be long in coming.

In fact, next December 19th there will be an event dedicated to the famous anime series, during which the trailer of the latest narrative arc, awaited by many fans, will also be previewed. The live, being the event broadcast in Japan, will start around 3 in the morning for Italy and it has not yet been specified when the trailer will be shown.