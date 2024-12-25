Muface informs the officials of the performance deadlines and assures that there is “total guarantee” of continuity of the concert. In an email sent to mutual members, collected by Servimediaindicates that from January 1 to 31, 2025, the change to public health services of autonomous communities may be requested.

From the moment the new agreement is in force and until the date established, a second period will be opened to make the change from the regional health service to a concerted entity or between concerted entities that are awarded the service.

In addition, he highlighted that those people who choose to switch to Social Security during the month of January will be able to reverse their decision in the second term and join a concerted entity, if they wish. He also sent a message of “tranquility”, since “the continuity of benefits is completely guaranteed until the entry into force of the new concert.”

Muface warned that given the situation generated by the delay in the call, the deadlines for making entity changes in 2025 must be adjusted. “It must be taken into account that, as there is still no new agreement, the deadline for choosing a concerted entity must be postponed to a second moment,” he stressed. On the other hand, he pointed out that there is “total guarantee of continuity” of Muface.

Insurers have until January 15 to submit their offers for the Muface healthcare concert for the years 2025-2027. This is the second tender launched by the Government, as the first tender was void.

Complaints from officials

The president of the Independent Union and Civil Servants Central (CSIF), Miguel Borra, held a meeting this week with the PP spokesperson in Congress, Miguel Tellado, to convey the “concern” of the group of officials regarding the situation in Muface.

“Our organization hopes that there will soon be an agreement with the insurers that will guarantee health care. Meanwhile, we continue to receive complaints from mutual members for lack of care (cancellation of appointments, medical tests, interventions, etc.) and we will remain vigilant until it is offered. to our mutual members the service they deserve,” the union assures.

This meeting is part of a round initiated by CSIF with the parliamentary groups to convey to them the problems in public administrations. The objective of CSIF is for Parliament to pressure the Government to “improve the working conditions of public employees in different areas, such as salary, public employment, working hours and teleworking, among others.”

At this point, the union points out that the Public Service Law project “has also been blocked in Congress for several months.” Thus, the president of CSIF has informed Tellado that it is “urgent” for the Government to begin negotiating next year’s salary increase and a new salary agreement, since “the current one ends in less than two weeks and has already caused a loss of purchasing power of 6 percent from 2022.”

Furthermore, CSIF considers necessary the suppression of the replacement rate and a new offer of public employment for 2025 among other demands, “taking into account that the Government has been unable to carry out the General State Budgets.”