In Celia and Pepe’s Colepart of the Querer Foundation, an educational space specialized in children with special needs, an innovative project is being carried out art therapy led by Marta Díez Blanco. This discipline has been integrated as a key tool to work on emotional expression, encourage creativity and offer students a new way of communication and self-knowledge.

Explore emotions through art

From her experience, Marta highlights the importance of providing children with a channel to explore their emotions, especially in a context where speech difficulties are present. “The art offers plastic and creative resources that allow you to express anger or sadness and discharge tensions in a safe way,” he explains.

In her sessions, Marta introduces different materials and proposals adapted to the needs of the students. Activities can range from the use of watercolors —“an uncontrollable medium that teaches that beauty can also emerge from error”—until exploring textures like the earth or cardboardwith a strong kinesthetic component that helps release trapped emotions.

A safe space for expression and group connection

The dynamics in the classrooms vary depending on the group. Some childrenand relax with the tranquility of a meditative and warm atmospherewhile others benefit from a more playful and noisy environment, according to their energies. The goal, according to Marta, is to offer a safe space where each child can express themselves freely without fear of being judged.

Furthermore, art is not only an individual medium, but also a group medium. “Collective activities, such as painting on continuous paper, allow us to discover aspects of children’s personalitiesobserving how some preserve their personal space, while others seek to connect their lines with those of others,” explains the head of the Art Therapy workshop.

Drawings made by the students of El Cole de Celia and Pepe during the Art Therapy session Want Foundation

A therapeutic resource beyond words

Art therapy is also revealed as a powerful tool to address situations of trauma or emotional rigidity. Marta explains that this discipline allows you to work with traumatic memories that often cannot be verbalized. Through artistic creation, images and narratives are generated that help children understand and process their emotions.

“Art allows us to externalize socially penalized feelingslike anger or annoyance, in a controlled and symbolic environment,” says Marta. This is especially useful in a world that demands high standards of perfection and has little tolerance for mistakes.





A little-known discipline but with great potential

In Spain, art therapy is still an emerging discipline, although in countries like England and USA It is fully consolidated and is part of hospital programs. “Here there is still a lack of regulation and knowledgebut little by little progress is being made,” says Marta.

Projects like that of Celia and Pepe’s Cole show the positive impact that art therapy can have on children with special needs. Beyond its emotional benefits, it also promotes resilience, tolerance to frustration and the development of creative expression that can transform lives





A message to families

For families who hesitate to try this discipline, Marta has simple advice: “Try creating together at home. Spread a continuous piece of paper on the floor, play music and paint with what you have on hand. You will discover a different way to connect and enjoy as a family.”

art therapy in Celia and Pepe’s Cole Not only are you helping your students manage their emotions, but you are also opening a path toward a more human, creative and empathetic educationto.