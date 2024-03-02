A new detail appears on the discovery of Antonella Di Massa: here's what the agents found around the woman's neck

A real mystery is what happened to Antonella Di Massa, the 51-year-old disappeared into thin air and was then found lifeless about 10 days later. An important new detail has emerged in the last few hours regarding what they found in the neck area.

At the moment there are two leads taken into consideration by the investigators from that of the extreme gesture, to that of the crime. However, to have concrete answers about what happened to her, we will have to wait for some time, including the exam of the autopsy.

From what the local newspaper writes, The morningthe officers around the 51-year-old's neck would have found a rubber tube. Furthermore, he also had a black bag on his head. However, from the first investigations, they did not find bruises in that area, to suggest a death strangulation. Near her, they would also have found a bottle of antifreeze liquid and the light blue bag that he had in his hand at the time of her disappearance.

They found strange things on the body ecchymosis, which could suggest either beatings or even a fall. All elements which, however, will only have to be established by the autopsy. There is also speculation that the 51-year-old may have lost her life poisoning, after drinking that liquid found near her. However, that tube found around her neck could also be one staging by the person who caused his death.

The mystery of the disappearance and discovery of Antonella Di Massa

Antonella lived on the island of Ischia with her husband and two daughters. On the morning of February 17, she left the house with her mother to go shopping. Once she returned she sorted everything out, but around 11 she left again, without however saying where she was going. Her husband was not at home in those days, because he had gone to visit some family members Calabria.

Her daughters, not seeing her return, tried to contact her several times, but eventually they started to get alarmed. In the afternoon they found his car locked in the Succhivo area, about 10 km from his home. It was closed and his was inside too telephone.

Antonella Massa's lifeless body was found by the two correspondents of Chi L'ha Visto

On February 27th, which the correspondents of Who has seen?they manage to find the woman's body, it was a a few meters from the place in some witnesses they saw her for the last time.