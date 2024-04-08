Forza Motorsport: the rich Update 7 is available, a trailer presents the new features

Turn 10 published theupdate 7 Of Forza Motorsport which introduces the circuit Brands Hatchcars, in-game events and more.

For starters, the update brings with it a number of improvements. One of them is that the patch goes to reduce the weight of the game on Xbox Series and 29 GB on PC. Additionally, it also introduces new improvements to the gameplay experience, including changes to the Forza Race rules and proximity arrows, as well as fixes to the Multiplayer and Livery Editor and the Le Mans track.

The most awaited novelty was probably the new one Brands Hatch circuit, now available for career, multiplayer, free play and Rivals. Located near London, it is considered one of the most iconic tracks in Europe and hosts some of the most prestigious competitions, such as the British Grand Prix.