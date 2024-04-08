Forza Motorsport: the rich Update 7 is available, a trailer presents the new features

Turn 10 published theupdate 7 Of Forza Motorsport which introduces the circuit Brands Hatchcars, in-game events and more.
For starters, the update brings with it a number of improvements. One of them is that the patch goes to reduce the weight of the game on Xbox Series and 29 GB on PC. Additionally, it also introduces new improvements to the gameplay experience, including changes to the Forza Race rules and proximity arrows, as well as fixes to the Multiplayer and Livery Editor and the Le Mans track.
The most awaited novelty was probably the new one Brands Hatch circuit, now available for career, multiplayer, free play and Rivals. Located near London, it is considered one of the most iconic tracks in Europe and hosts some of the most prestigious competitions, such as the British Grand Prix.
The other news
The update introduces the new event races Retro Racers Tourwhere players will pilot some of the cars that have made the history of four-wheel racing, such as the 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo. By completing all three events scheduled from April 10th to 25th you will obtain 1977 Renault #15 Equipe Renault Elf RS 01.
With the new Forza Motorsport update, theOpen Class Tour celebrates the racing cars of the 60s. By completing all four race series available, you will be able to get your hands on the 1964 Brabham BT8.
A series of events entirely dedicated to multiplayer are also planned. You can find all the details on dates and times directly on the page dedicated to update 7 of Forza Motorsport official websitealong with the full official patch notes.
