The measure also makes the program that allows the reduction of working hours and wages permanent

The Chamber of Deputies approved, this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022), the MP (provisional measure) 1109, of 2022, which makes labor laws more flexible when the Executive recognizes a state of public calamity in the country, states or municipalities. The text goes to the Senate for analysis.

Among the changes is the regulation of telework, also authorized for interns and apprentices. Remote work gained strength in some sectors during the covid-19 pandemic as a way to contain the contamination of the coronavirus.

According to the government, the provisional measure allows employers to take actions to ensure the company’s operation and avoid layoffs in times of crisis.

The PM was published on March 25th and was on the priority list to vote this week of concentrated effort in the Chamber so as not to lose its validity. The text was approved by 249 in favor and 111 against.

Read the main points of amendment of labor laws:

telework;

anticipation of individual vacations;

granting collective vacations;

use and anticipation of holidays;

annual leave;

suspension of the enforceability of FGTS (Guarantee Fund) Service time).

The measure determines that the Ministry of Labor and Welfare must establish a period of up to 90 days for the flexibilities to take effect, with the possibility of extension while the state of public calamity lasts.

The proposal also makes the BEm (Emergency Benefit for Employment and Income Maintenance) permanent, created during the covid-19 pandemic. The program is a salary supplement to those who have agreed with the employer to reduce working hours, salary or temporary suspension of the employment contract.