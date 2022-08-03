Measure was published in an extra edition of the Federal Official Gazette; allocates R$ 5.4 billion to the benefit

The government published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette, this Tuesday (2.Aug.2022), the MTP/INFRA Interministerial Ordinance No. 6, which regulates the Truck Driver Benefit-TAC, aimed at autonomous cargo carriers. The aid was instituted by Constitutional Amendment No. 123, of July 14, 2022. Here is the intact (1 MB).

The benefit is valid until December 31, 2022 and will be paid in 6 monthly installments, each in the amount of BRL 1,000, subject to the global resource limit of BRL 5.4 billion. The 1st and 2nd installments, equivalent to the months of July and August, will be paid on the next Tuesday (9.Aug.2022).

The government’s justification is that the benefit was created for the “confronting the state of emergency resulting from the extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the price of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

For the next batches of payment, the Ministry of Infrastructure, through ANTT (National Land Transport Agency), will send monthly to the MTP (Ministry of Labor and Welfare) the list of autonomous cargo carriers that are in the “active” situation in the RNTR-C (National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers).

The forecast is that the 3rd batch will be available for payment on September 24th and the other installments on October 22nd, November 26th and December 17th.

who is entitled

According to the government, you will be entitled to receive the Truck Driver-TAC benefit:

the autonomous cargo carrier with a valid CPF and registered with the RNTR-C until May 31, 2022, in the situation of “active”among other requirements;

who has a registration status “pending” or “suspended” may regularize the registration with ANTT and qualify to be entitled to the installments falling due and subsequent to the regularization, observing the payment schedule to be established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

According to the ministry, a federal banking institution will be registered to make the payment in a digital account. Amounts not moved within 90 days from the deposit date will be returned to the Federal Government.

The folder says that, in case of irregularities due to improper payment, the irregular benefit will be canceled and the beneficiary will be notified for voluntary refund of the amounts.