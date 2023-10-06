London (Reuters)

West Ham United coach David Moyes said that he is proud of his team competing in the English Premier League, after its 2-1 victory over German club Freiburg in the Europa League and extending its unbeaten European career to 17 matches, which is a record at the English club level.

West Ham won the European Conference League title last season, sharing with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur the record for the longest unbeaten European run at the English club level, before seizing the record after winning in Germany.

Also at the European level, Manchester City has so far recorded an unbeaten European run in 16 consecutive matches, and it can equalize with West Ham when it faces Young Boys of Switzerland on October 25 in the Champions League.

Moyes said on the West Ham United website: “Playing 17 European matches without defeat gives me a lot of pride. They informed me of the record, and I felt very happy equally with the achievement of the coaches Don Revie (the Leeds coach in the 1960s) and Bill Nicholson, the Tottenham coach in the 1970s. I must… “I admit that I was very happy to achieve the last victory.”

Moyes added, “It is always good to get the record, but the most important thing was to win, and getting these three points was very good, especially since some consider this match the most difficult confrontation in the group.”

West Ham is at the top of Group A in the Europa League with six points from the first two rounds, and will meet at home with Newcastle United in the English Premier League on Sunday.