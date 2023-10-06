The new statements from the doctor’s lawyer, for the death of Alessia Neboso: he said that his client made no mistakes

The family members of Alessia Neboso they ask for truth and justice. They just want the surgeon she turned to for breast surgery to be arrested as soon as possible. However, the doctor’s lawyer breaks the silence and explains the situation.

The lawyer interviewed by one of the programme’s correspondents Rai, Life Live, hosted by Alberto Matano, decided to explain what really happened. The lawyer stated:

The doctor is absolutely not responsible for Alessia Neboso’s death. He never intervened during the intervention, he only intervened later, after some time, if I remember correctly, September 20th. The patient contacted the doctor with a video call and the doctor gave her some medicine for the pain she feels in the drainage area. She opens the clinic even if it is the patron saint’s day to let her visit.

The next morning, she comes back to us, the doctor is also there to help her and says to admit her immediately to the emergency room. It is decided to admit her to the nearest clinic which also has an emergency room. The relatives seem to have told them: ‘Doctor, you decide, you decide, we trust you!’ For us, he made no mistakes.

The heartbreaking death of Alessia Neboso

Alessia had gone to live in France with her boyfriend, but since they were planning on getting married, they decided to return to their home town, in the province of Naples.

She wished she had a size up so she could wear the dress of her dreams. So after working long last Sept. 11, she underwent the surgery she wanted so much. At first however, everything seemed to have gone right Better.

However, within a few days the young woman’s situation changed worsened suddenly. He accused fever and fatigue. They admitted her at first to the clinic where they operated on her, but then she stopped dead to another clinic, where she arrived here in desperate conditions.