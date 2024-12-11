More than a hundred mutual members have gathered in Valladolid so that the Government and the insurers reach an “agreement” to maintain the General Mutual Society of State Civil Servants (Muface) in the face of the “defenseless” situation in which it would find itself. more than a million and a half people”, while warning that another “formula” of health care for this group “is unviable right now.”

The protest, which has been carried out in all the provinces of the country, has been called by the unions ANPE, UGT, USO, Adide, USIE, UFP, Acaip and SIAT and in Valladolid it has taken place at the Muface headquarters in the capital located on the Paseo del Hospital Militar.

In this sense, the provincial vice president of ANPE, José Luis Pérez, has transferred the situation of “helplessness and uncertainty” of mutualists For this reason, he has urged the Government and insurers to “truly sit down to negotiate” and reach “an agreement” so that they can “guarantee the health” of the group. From UGT, the Secretary General of Public Services, Javier Garrido, has asked for the “capacity” of both parties to maintain the benefits they had previously agreed upon, reports Ep.

On behalf of the Unified Police Union (SUP), Alejandro Correa has warned that “right now any formula other than Muface is unviable.” “Both sides have to keep in mind that right now everyone We cannot join Social SecurityJust as Social Security has collapsed. It is unfeasible to look for another formula,” he concluded.

Finally, the representative of Acaip, Juan José Rolanía has pointed out that with this type of concentrations the mutualists do their “dollar of sand to pressure in search of a solution”, while ensuring that the mobilizations will continue to occur until the agreement is reached.

The convening unions recall that, with data from 2024, the more than 1.5 million public workers assisted by Muface choose private healthcare 72 percent of the time – 34 percent Adeslas, 25 Asisa and 13 DKV – and 28 percent public health.

This situation occurs after the three insurers that until now were paying attention to Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) will not present themselves to the new tender for the years 2025 and 2026 because the Government proposed an increase in premiums of 17.12 percent that the insurers considered “insufficient.”