The first desktop processor to exceed 6 GHz clock seems to be on its way and, according to the latest rumours, it confirms itself as a real monster in terms of power and energy voracity. Intel Core i9-14900KS presents itself as the fastest chip for the consumer market of the 14th Gen, surpassing the other CPUs from the Mountain View company, and could be the last compatible with the LGA 1700 platform. Let's discover its characteristics together, this once confirmed by a Canadian retailer.

Monstrous features

Specifications published by retailer DirectDial

The new Intel Core i9-14900KS will be equipped with 24 cores and 32 threads, in a configuration with 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core, with 36 MB of L3 cache and 32 MB of L2 cache.

On the frequencies side, Intel's jewel will have a base speed of 3.2 GHz and a boost that will reach 6.2 GHza feature that elevates it to the fastest chip on the market: Intel Core i9-14900KS will exceed its “younger” brothers Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-14900K by 200 MHz.

The new processor will not be outdone in terms of energy power: the basic TDP will be 150 W, with a PL2 that could reach up to 300W.

In short, to manage Intel's “monster” we will need to take into account consumption that can exceed 400 Watts and temperatures that will easily exceed 100 degrees. To keep the hot spirits of the CPU at bay, you will need to arm yourself with a good AIO cooler, preferably 420 mm.

According to information published by Wccftech, the processor should arrive on the market over the next few weeks at a price of around 740 dollars.