No points, yet

The race weekend ended once again without points for theAlpinecoming from a ‘zero’ for both drivers in the last Monza appointment and once again outside the top-10 also in Azerbaijanthis time decisive in losing eighth place in the Constructors’ standings to Williams. A dissatisfaction that remained identical in Baku, on a weekend in which Pierre Gasly he had even been disqualified at the end of qualifying for irregular fuel flow.

Not all negative

Yet, despite the setback, the Frenchman was still the protagonist of a good comeback that took him all the way to the 12th placein a mix of disappointments and good feelings explained after the race: “On the one hand, I would say it was one of my best races of the season from a driving point of view – explained #10 – We made a good start from 18th on the grid and were on the limit in every corner and every lap, getting the most out of the car. We couldn’t have done much more, finishing 12th at the chequered flag. On the other hand, this weekend we were just too slow. We took a gamble on the strategy, running for a long time in the hope that there would be some late action. In the end it came too late and we couldn’t take advantage of it. We made some good steps forward from Friday, but it was clearly a difficult weekend for the team. We’ll think about it and we’ll have to come back to Singapore with a better weekend.”

Disappointment for Ocon

A performance that was not entirely negative for Gasly, who did not hide some positive elements as well. Quite the opposite, however, for his teammate Esteban Ocon, 15th at the finish line, starting from the pit lane following a penalty and ever closer to the end of his experience in Alpine before moving to Haas in 2025: “It was a disappointing weekend and a difficult race for us today in Baku. – he added – Now we want to turn the page quickly and focus on the next race, which is in a few days in Singapore. As a team, we will regroup and focus on maximising all the racing time available to build performance and be ready for the race and have a chance to fight for points.”