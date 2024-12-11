There is no time of year when we should neglect our hair, but at Christmas, many people take the opportunity to give themselves extra pampering and put all their attention into looking good. hair. In fact, we seek to show our best version at company dinners and Christmas meals held in Spain. Hair botox or hair spas are some of the newest and most popular treatments. But, How to improve the appearance of hair at home?

In addition to our usual care (which is quite a lot if we are regulars of the method curly), we can pamper our hair with extra treatments and very beneficial routines, such as opting for satin pillowcases. It is also important to avoid excessive use of hair dryers and straighteners that can enhance the frizz.

As for extra treatments, we have our clear winner of the season that is also perfect for giving as a gift: the In Good Repair Hair Kit, by Olaplex, a routine that includes the brand’s four star products in travel format and that is selling out in many stores.

This is the In Good Repair Hair Kit treatment by Olaplex

This kit, ideal as a Christmas gift, includes a complete routine with four of the star products from Olaplex, one of the most popular brands when it comes to hair care. By using each of the cosmetics that make it up step by step, you can achieve shiny and healthy hair. In addition, they are formulated to reverse possible damage and strengthen the scalp. But what does this case include?

Hair Perfector No. 3, 50 ml

Maintenance shampoo No. 4, 100 ml

The maintenance revitalizer No. 5, 150 ml

Repairing oil No. 7, 30 ml

How to apply this Olaplex routine

Such are the benefits of this routine that is triumphing among TikTok users where we can see many trying the cosmetics in this set. For example, makeup artist Agustina Expósito (@agustinaexposito8) shows step by step how to use this Olaplex kit.

To begin, we use step number 5, a conditioner that softens the hair, nourishes and repairs it. This one, what can be used daily, Apply to clean, damp hair from the middle of the hair to the ends. We let it act for 3 minutes and rinse.

We continue with number 4, the shampoo that provides shine and nutrition while cleansing hair without dehydrating it. Simply apply a small amount to create lather and apply to damp hair. Finally it is clarified. It is followed at number 3, a treatment that should be used every 10 days or once a week before shampooing so that, in this way, it rebuilds the hair fiber. In fact, this should be the first step of the routine. It should be applied from roots to ends and left to act for three minutes before rinsing.

Finally, the nourishing oil that protects the hair and gives it shine. Just two or three drops applied to dry and damp hair before combing are enough to achieve silkiness and regenerating movement.

Where to buy In Good Repair Olaplex treatment

This treatment is causing a furor as it shows the lack of stocks in some shops. Of course, if you are interested, you still have time to get it to give or treat yourself this holiday season.



