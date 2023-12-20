Over the past two decades, the number of young adults living with their parents has increased. Twenty years ago, more than 39 percent of this group lived at home. At the beginning of this year, this had risen to almost 46 percent. That CBS reports on Wednesday.

The increase in the number of young adults living at home is mainly due to the introduction of the loan system in 2015. From that moment on, the basic grant for students was abolished. Many higher professional and university students subsequently chose not to move into a room. This year, the basic grant has been reintroduced, which means that students living away from home receive a monthly allowance of 274.90 euros.

Difference between women and men smaller

According to CBS figures, the number of young people in their twenties living at home has risen sharply. Twenty years ago, almost half of this group lived with their parents. At the beginning of this year that was almost 58 percent.

It is also striking that the difference between men and women living at home has decreased. Traditionally, men live at home longer than women, CBS reports. The statistics office does not provide an explanation for this. Over the past two decades, the percentage of young adult women living at home increased from 31 percent, and that of men from over 47 percent to 51 percent.