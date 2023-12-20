Shabbar, father of Saman Abbas, continues to maintain his innocence. He made spontaneous statements to the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia

During the last hearing for the case of Saman Abbas, which ended with a sentence that is causing much discussion, Father Shabbar made spontaneous statements. He spoke before the Assize Court of Reggio Emilia for an hour and 40 minutes.

Shabbar continues to declare himself innocent and to underline the good he wanted for Saman Abbas. She denied harming her and told of the love story between her daughter and her boyfriend Ayub Saqib.

She was my heart, my blood. I have never killed or hurt anyone. I went to Saqib's parents' house, I didn't threaten them. I said it wasn't okay for him to post Instagram shots of the two of them together. It was better for them to get married first. For us it's not good that they watch them from Pakistan. Parents never think badly for their children and I didn't do that for Saman.

Shabbar Abbas is burst into tears in the classroom.

I never thought about killing my daughter. The journalists gave me a label. This person is a dog, he killed her daughter. But she was my heart, she was my blood. She was a smart and strong girl, but she told so many lies.

Shabbar then spoke about his younger son, accusing him of only telling lies and of speaking according to the Carabinieri and his lawyer. According to his father's story, Saman had decided to go away that evening, had packed a backpack and told them that he would A friend came by to pick her up.

My blood and heart went out at midnight. I wasn't well. I went all the way to the greenhouses. I did not see anything. I thought she had gone away again. Who did Saman go with? Who killed my daughter? These are my questions, many things are missing. I also want to understand who killed her. Do justice as you wish.

Saman Abbas: the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia

The Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia sentenced Saman's parents tolife sentence and uncle Danish, after having accepted the shortened procedure and the reduction of the sentence, a 14 years of imprisonment. The two cousins, however, were acquitted and freed.