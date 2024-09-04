Owner of X also shared a post by Nikolas Ferreira with the Senate’s “scoreboard” on the impeachment of the STF minister

The owner of X (ex-Twitter), Elon Musk, said this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), is a criminal dressed as a judge. He made the statement on his social network when commenting on a user’s post about the judge’s determination to make reports and harden the actions against the platform in 2023.

“He’s a criminal cosplaying as a judge,” said the billionaire. “Moraes will end up in prison for his many crimes. That is his fate,” completed.

Musk even shared a post of the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) with the “scoreboard” of the senators who voted for or against Moraes’ impeachment.

According to the image published by Nikolas, 23 congressmen voted in favor of the proposal, 16 against and 42 abstained. “Still, there are many senators who want him out. In the next election, he will be out“, said the owner of X.

UNDERSTAND THE MUSK X MORAES CASE

The clash between Musk and the Brazilian Judiciary has intensified since August 17, when the profile of Global Government Relations of the X announced that it would close its office in Brazil, but that the social network would remain available to Brazilians. In the publication, the company states that the measure was taken because of Moraes’ decisions.

In the document, which is part of a confidential process, it is possible to read that Moraes requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities – it is not clear how this would have been configured as a violation of Brazilian laws.

The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to freeze the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição. “for disobedience to a court order”. Rachel de Oliveira is cited as “representative” of X in Brazil.

On Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered the company to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours or risk having its operations suspended throughout the country. The deadline expired at 8:07 p.m. on Thursday (August 29). On Friday (August 30), the minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 374 kB).