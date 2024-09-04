A tragic accident occurred today, Wednesday 4 September, on the yellow line M3 subway in Milan. A woman died after being hit by a passing train, after throwing herself onto the tracksThe tragedy occurred in the early afternoon today, around 2:24 pm.

Tragedy in Milan: Woman Throws Herself on Tracks

According to what was reported by theRegional emergency agency, a woman of about fifty years old was standing on the platform of the bus stop Corvette in the direction Saint Donatus when, quite suddenly and unpredictably, it ended up on the tracks.

A gesture which, according to the reconstructions carried out by law enforcement officers, would lead one to think of a voluntary act done by the woman, wanting to end her own life.

The 118 emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the tragic accident, sent in red code with the crews of an ambulance and a medical car. Despite the resuscitation attempts carried out by the doctors and paramedics who intervened, the woman Unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. In fact, the health workers could do nothing but declare his death.

The 46-year-old driver of the train was taken ill, although for him It was not necessary to transport him to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

ATM communication

The Milanese transport company (ATM) informed travellers of the activation of Replacement buses which will perform the same stops as the night NM3.

train traffic suspended

The notice also specifies that further slowdowns could also occur on the rest of the line. The company’s website states the following:

“To reach Rogoredo from the city center, use the S lines that cross the railway link and intersect the Dateo, Porta Venezia, Repubblica and Garibaldi metro stations (network map). As an alternative to Rogoredo, consider other train stations such as Lambrate or Centrale, served by the M2 line. We will reopen the stations as soon as possible”.

