Waiting for Gamescom 2024, where Monster Hunter Wilds will be present with a playable demo for event attendees, Capcom published this morning two videos dedicated to the basic mechanics of the new hunting game and the unreleased Precision modewhich on paper will have a significant impact on the gameplay dynamics.
Let’s start with the video dedicated to the basic mechanics. The video explains that with the sheathed weapon the hunter can move freely and use various objects, such as healing potions. With the weapon unsheathed, however, movements are limited but it is possible to perform various attacks. So far, nothing new under the sun. As you may already know, Wilds introduces the Seikreta creature that can be ridden and has various uses: it allows you to move quickly in the game world, but it can also be useful in battle, saving us after being attacked by a monster and allowing the player to change weapons on the fly while in the saddle.
The return is also sling of World, which allows you to use various ammunition collected from the ground, such as stones and flash pods, which we can use in various ways, for example to trigger environmental traps. In Wilds, the slingshot can also be used to collect items from a distance.
Precision mode
There Precision mode is one of the major new features introduced in Monster Hunter Wilds. Specifically, it activates a special stance that allows you to attack and defend with great accuracy. In fact, in this mode attacks and parries will be facing in the direction the camera is facingcomplete with a crosshair, unlike standard attacks which require precise positioning to be effective.
The video also explains that repeatedly attacking the same part of a monster will cause wounds, which we can highlight on the screen (with a red glow around the wound) via Precision mode. Hitting these parts will cause greater damage. We then have the Precise Shotswhich are special attacks exclusive to Precision mode that deal increased damage to wounds and weak points and are designed to exploit monsters’ weaknesses.
Monster Hunter Wilds will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our preview with first impressions of the game.
