Waiting for Gamescom 2024, where Monster Hunter Wilds will be present with a playable demo for event attendees, Capcom published this morning two videos dedicated to the basic mechanics of the new hunting game and the unreleased Precision modewhich on paper will have a significant impact on the gameplay dynamics.

Let’s start with the video dedicated to the basic mechanics. The video explains that with the sheathed weapon the hunter can move freely and use various objects, such as healing potions. With the weapon unsheathed, however, movements are limited but it is possible to perform various attacks. So far, nothing new under the sun. As you may already know, Wilds introduces the Seikreta creature that can be ridden and has various uses: it allows you to move quickly in the game world, but it can also be useful in battle, saving us after being attacked by a monster and allowing the player to change weapons on the fly while in the saddle.

The return is also sling of World, which allows you to use various ammunition collected from the ground, such as stones and flash pods, which we can use in various ways, for example to trigger environmental traps. In Wilds, the slingshot can also be used to collect items from a distance.