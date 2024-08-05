SAW has registered a new trademark for Japan. It is “Yakuza Wars”, made public today but recorded on July 26.

The company has not yet announced any games with this title or subtitle, but the first thought is that it could obviously be connected to the series of Like a Dragoneven if the name Yakuza it was definitively abandoned with Ishi and the eighth numbered chapter. That this could be the global version of Ryu Ga Gotoku ONLINEthe mobile game of the series?

Source: Chizai Watch Street Gematsu