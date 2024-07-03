Bayern Munich are coming off a dry season, perhaps the worst of the century for the German team. That being the case, the club is making swift progress with the reconstruction of the squad, with the signing of Kompany as coach being the first move, in addition to the signing of Michael Olise, the revelation player of the last Premier League season. Now, the German giant is moving towards a double signing as soon as the Euro Cup is over: Palinha and Jonathan Tah.
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayern have once again taken the plunge into signing Palinha, having failed in the last two transfer windows. The Portugal midfielder is ready to leave for Germany and has informed Fulham that this time nothing will stop him from signing, who is valued at 48 million euros plus variables, with a contract until 2028.
Likewise, the Germans will not force the continuation of Matthijs de Ligt, who is in advanced talks with Manchester United. That being the case, the German team is ready to negotiate the signing of Jonathan Tah, a key man in the Bayer Leverkusen defence and a starter for the German national team. Although there are no negotiations underway, the defender has informed his club that he wants to sign with Bayern at all costs.
Of the powerful clubs in Europe, Bayern is the one that is moving the most and best within the market at this point.
