🚨🔴 Bayern have made a breakthrough in talks to sign João Palhinha, an agreement on the verge of being completed with Fulham.

Clubs to agree on final details soon in order to sign documents in the next few days, as per @SkySportDE.

🇵🇹 Palhinha clearly asked Fulham to let him join Bayern. pic.twitter.com/4hPaYjFMzL

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024