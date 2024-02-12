'A Star Is Born' is a film directed by Bradley Cooper that premiered in 2018 and was highly acclaimed by the public due to the performances of the protagonists and its staging. Cooper, who was behind the casting and production of his film, recently revealed at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that before Lady Gaga considered other famous ones.

Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born' it was Ally and her participation stood out because she managed to create visual chemistry with Bradley Cooper, who in addition to being the director of the film was also the singer's co-star and partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper are nominated for best actor at the 2024 Oscars

What other singers were going to play Ally?

Bradley Cooper He commented that, before calling Lady Gaga, he first thought of Adele because, being British, she could give a better personification to the role of Ally. However, the artist was traveling and this made Cooper hold back from offering the role to her. “I thought about Adele for a while.It was like, his (Cooper's character's) career isn't great. He is going abroad.”

On the other hand, the second option was Beyonce, but the actor explained that he was preparing everything to present the project to the singer. Bradley managed to cast her, but she later abandoned the role. “Beyoncé was amazing. And we continued down the path and then it didn't work.I remember being very nervous. “He had a strange cough while I was introducing him to him,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Maestro, the film that would lead Bradley Cooper to the Oscar

How many awards did 'A Star Is Born' win?

'A Star is Born' was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. During the 2018-2019 awards season, the film competed in various categories, including best actress, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best director and best song.

At the Oscars, the film won the award for best original song for 'Shallow', performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooperwho also presented the song live during the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Happened yesterday? Part 4': Bradley Cooper claims to be ready for a new film in the saga

How did Lady Gaga do with the role of Ally?

In an interview for Variety in 2018, Lady Gaga She stated that her experience as an actress in 'A Star Is Born' significantly transformed her life, as it marked an important change in her person. “It has been a very transformative time for me. As an artist, I always have the feeling of 'Am I good enough? Am I doing something honest? Am I doing something true?' There's a kind of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough. I haven't seen that today. I have seen something different. I have seen clarity. I saw a truth,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Bradley Cooper reveals his drug addiction in his early days in Hollywood: “I was addicted to cocaine”

What does Adele think about the possibility of acting?

Adele, During an interview with Variety, she did not close the door on acting and said that she is very interested specifically in a film, but apparently she would not be ready yet. Likewise, the singer still does not feel that she has found another film project that catches her attention. “There's a movie I want to make, but the guy the movie would be about is not mentally prepared to write the script. I tease him from time to time, but he's not ready yet. But it's the only role I want. Because I think I would nail it. I think he would do very, very, very well,” she emphasized.

Lady Gaga was Ally in 'A Star Is Born'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39A #Star #Born39 #Lady #Gaga #wasn39t #choice #lead #Bradley #Cooper

'A Star Is Born' is a film directed by Bradley Cooper that premiered in 2018 and was highly acclaimed by the public due to the performances of the protagonists and its staging. Cooper, who was behind the casting and production of his film, recently revealed at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that before Lady Gaga considered other famous ones.

Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born' it was Ally and her participation stood out because she managed to create visual chemistry with Bradley Cooper, who in addition to being the director of the film was also the singer's co-star and partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper are nominated for best actor at the 2024 Oscars

What other singers were going to play Ally?

Bradley Cooper He commented that, before calling Lady Gaga, he first thought of Adele because, being British, she could give a better personification to the role of Ally. However, the artist was traveling and this made Cooper hold back from offering the role to her. “I thought about Adele for a while.It was like, his (Cooper's character's) career isn't great. He is going abroad.”

On the other hand, the second option was Beyonce, but the actor explained that he was preparing everything to present the project to the singer. Bradley managed to cast her, but she later abandoned the role. “Beyoncé was amazing. And we continued down the path and then it didn't work.I remember being very nervous. “He had a strange cough while I was introducing him to him,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Maestro, the film that would lead Bradley Cooper to the Oscar

How many awards did 'A Star Is Born' win?

'A Star is Born' was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. During the 2018-2019 awards season, the film competed in various categories, including best actress, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best director and best song.

At the Oscars, the film won the award for best original song for 'Shallow', performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooperwho also presented the song live during the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Happened yesterday? Part 4': Bradley Cooper claims to be ready for a new film in the saga

How did Lady Gaga do with the role of Ally?

In an interview for Variety in 2018, Lady Gaga She stated that her experience as an actress in 'A Star Is Born' significantly transformed her life, as it marked an important change in her person. “It has been a very transformative time for me. As an artist, I always have the feeling of 'Am I good enough? Am I doing something honest? Am I doing something true?' There's a kind of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough. I haven't seen that today. I have seen something different. I have seen clarity. I saw a truth,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Bradley Cooper reveals his drug addiction in his early days in Hollywood: “I was addicted to cocaine”

What does Adele think about the possibility of acting?

Adele, During an interview with Variety, she did not close the door on acting and said that she is very interested specifically in a film, but apparently she would not be ready yet. Likewise, the singer still does not feel that she has found another film project that catches her attention. “There's a movie I want to make, but the guy the movie would be about is not mentally prepared to write the script. I tease him from time to time, but he's not ready yet. But it's the only role I want. Because I think I would nail it. I think he would do very, very, very well,” she emphasized.

Lady Gaga was Ally in 'A Star Is Born'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39A #Star #Born39 #Lady #Gaga #wasn39t #choice #lead #Bradley #Cooper

'A Star Is Born' is a film directed by Bradley Cooper that premiered in 2018 and was highly acclaimed by the public due to the performances of the protagonists and its staging. Cooper, who was behind the casting and production of his film, recently revealed at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that before Lady Gaga considered other famous ones.

Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born' it was Ally and her participation stood out because she managed to create visual chemistry with Bradley Cooper, who in addition to being the director of the film was also the singer's co-star and partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper are nominated for best actor at the 2024 Oscars

What other singers were going to play Ally?

Bradley Cooper He commented that, before calling Lady Gaga, he first thought of Adele because, being British, she could give a better personification to the role of Ally. However, the artist was traveling and this made Cooper hold back from offering the role to her. “I thought about Adele for a while.It was like, his (Cooper's character's) career isn't great. He is going abroad.”

On the other hand, the second option was Beyonce, but the actor explained that he was preparing everything to present the project to the singer. Bradley managed to cast her, but she later abandoned the role. “Beyoncé was amazing. And we continued down the path and then it didn't work.I remember being very nervous. “He had a strange cough while I was introducing him to him,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Maestro, the film that would lead Bradley Cooper to the Oscar

How many awards did 'A Star Is Born' win?

'A Star is Born' was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. During the 2018-2019 awards season, the film competed in various categories, including best actress, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best director and best song.

At the Oscars, the film won the award for best original song for 'Shallow', performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooperwho also presented the song live during the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Happened yesterday? Part 4': Bradley Cooper claims to be ready for a new film in the saga

How did Lady Gaga do with the role of Ally?

In an interview for Variety in 2018, Lady Gaga She stated that her experience as an actress in 'A Star Is Born' significantly transformed her life, as it marked an important change in her person. “It has been a very transformative time for me. As an artist, I always have the feeling of 'Am I good enough? Am I doing something honest? Am I doing something true?' There's a kind of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough. I haven't seen that today. I have seen something different. I have seen clarity. I saw a truth,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Bradley Cooper reveals his drug addiction in his early days in Hollywood: “I was addicted to cocaine”

What does Adele think about the possibility of acting?

Adele, During an interview with Variety, she did not close the door on acting and said that she is very interested specifically in a film, but apparently she would not be ready yet. Likewise, the singer still does not feel that she has found another film project that catches her attention. “There's a movie I want to make, but the guy the movie would be about is not mentally prepared to write the script. I tease him from time to time, but he's not ready yet. But it's the only role I want. Because I think I would nail it. I think he would do very, very, very well,” she emphasized.

Lady Gaga was Ally in 'A Star Is Born'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39A #Star #Born39 #Lady #Gaga #wasn39t #choice #lead #Bradley #Cooper

'A Star Is Born' is a film directed by Bradley Cooper that premiered in 2018 and was highly acclaimed by the public due to the performances of the protagonists and its staging. Cooper, who was behind the casting and production of his film, recently revealed at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival that before Lady Gaga considered other famous ones.

Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born' it was Ally and her participation stood out because she managed to create visual chemistry with Bradley Cooper, who in addition to being the director of the film was also the singer's co-star and partner.

YOU CAN SEE: Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper are nominated for best actor at the 2024 Oscars

What other singers were going to play Ally?

Bradley Cooper He commented that, before calling Lady Gaga, he first thought of Adele because, being British, she could give a better personification to the role of Ally. However, the artist was traveling and this made Cooper hold back from offering the role to her. “I thought about Adele for a while.It was like, his (Cooper's character's) career isn't great. He is going abroad.”

On the other hand, the second option was Beyonce, but the actor explained that he was preparing everything to present the project to the singer. Bradley managed to cast her, but she later abandoned the role. “Beyoncé was amazing. And we continued down the path and then it didn't work.I remember being very nervous. “He had a strange cough while I was introducing him to him,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Maestro, the film that would lead Bradley Cooper to the Oscar

How many awards did 'A Star Is Born' win?

'A Star is Born' was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. During the 2018-2019 awards season, the film competed in various categories, including best actress, best actor, best adapted screenplay, best director and best song.

At the Oscars, the film won the award for best original song for 'Shallow', performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooperwho also presented the song live during the ceremony.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Happened yesterday? Part 4': Bradley Cooper claims to be ready for a new film in the saga

How did Lady Gaga do with the role of Ally?

In an interview for Variety in 2018, Lady Gaga She stated that her experience as an actress in 'A Star Is Born' significantly transformed her life, as it marked an important change in her person. “It has been a very transformative time for me. As an artist, I always have the feeling of 'Am I good enough? Am I doing something honest? Am I doing something true?' There's a kind of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough. I haven't seen that today. I have seen something different. I have seen clarity. I saw a truth,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: Bradley Cooper reveals his drug addiction in his early days in Hollywood: “I was addicted to cocaine”

What does Adele think about the possibility of acting?

Adele, During an interview with Variety, she did not close the door on acting and said that she is very interested specifically in a film, but apparently she would not be ready yet. Likewise, the singer still does not feel that she has found another film project that catches her attention. “There's a movie I want to make, but the guy the movie would be about is not mentally prepared to write the script. I tease him from time to time, but he's not ready yet. But it's the only role I want. Because I think I would nail it. I think he would do very, very, very well,” she emphasized.

Lady Gaga was Ally in 'A Star Is Born'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#39A #Star #Born39 #Lady #Gaga #wasn39t #choice #lead #Bradley #Cooper