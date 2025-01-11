This Saturday, the Government disparaged the housing plan promoted by the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which it considers a mere “bunch of empty ideas and measures that already exist.”

This is how Moncloa sources spoke after learning the general lines of those housing proposals that Feijóo’s people are polishing this weekend in an internal meeting in Asturias and that the PP leader will finalize this Sunday, just one day before the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, also announces new measures in this area.

Firstly, regarding the guarantees for the purchase of housing, the Executive stated that they have been in force at the national level since 2024, with a provision of 2,500 million euros and they are also in force in several communities governed by the PP, for what Feijóo “promises to implement something that already exists.”

Regarding the rehabilitation of homes and rehabilitation agents, they also assured that the leader of the PP “invents something that is invented” because what he proposes has been in force since 2021, with a budget of 4,000 million and thousands of apartments already renovated.

Administrative and regulatory simplification are also proposed by the Government in the reform of the Land Law and even so, they criticize in Moncloa, “Feijoo has announced that he will vote against despite the fact that the majority of the PP councils ask for it.”

Likewise, land liberalization “has already been proposed by the Government, although it wants it to be done only to build affordable housing. Massive and uncontrolled liberalization has already been applied by the PP in the past and led to an urban bubble that left 600,000 people on the streets, 1.5 million jobs destroyed and the contribution of construction to GDP reduced by half.”

In response to the PP’s request to improve the management of the funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the Government stated that Spain “leads the execution” of these items and more than 5,000 million euros already They are 100% transferred to the autonomous communities, with more than 294,000 rehabilitation actions, more than 46,000 rehabilitation in neighborhoods and more than 25,000 homes agreed with the regions, “which have made us comply with the intermediate milestone marked with the European Commission.”

“The rest are empty promises that do not specify or concrete measures“, nor legal reforms, nor financial resources,” they added from Moncloa in view of the proposals of the main opposition party. For this reason, they criticized, “once again, the PP takes the housing problem as a joke and shows “incapable of supporting the Government’s measures out of political calculation, or of articulating their own and is limited to improvising empty proposals that not even the PP itself will remember next week.”

“Once again, the PP fails in its attempt to deploy a constructive opposition and an agenda with serious alternatives,” the Government concluded.