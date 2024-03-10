Sekiro Dubi, a well-known data miner of FromSoftware's “souls” games, recently discovered evidence according to which the Elden Ring starting area (after the first death, of course) was originally different from the one chosen for the final version of the game.

For those who don't know, in Elden Ring every game starts with the character inside a small chapel. Once outside we are forced to access a boss area, where we will likely meet our end. If this were not the case, the path continues until it collapses under our feet. Alternatively, we can simply launch into the void after the boss appears, to avoid wasting time. In all cases, our character is then transported to a cave, from which we return to the surface via an elevator.

According to Sekiro Dubi, however, originally after the first death the player would appear on a beach, south of the current starting area. It would have been something more logical, given that the first death causes us to fall off a cliff and into the water. Our body would have been pushed by the current towards the beach. Furthermore, the beach in question has a cave that leads right to the current starting point.

FromSoftware's final choice, although less logical (how did we end up inside the cave if we were in the water?), however a double advantage. First of all, it puts us directly in front of the tutorial area (and already so many don't notice it) also forces us to arrive in the open world with an elevator and the opening of a door. The WOW effect is much greater this way. Appearing on the beach, already on the open map, would have had less impact.