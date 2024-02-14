On February 7, it was announced that The singer Chuy Montana was kidnapped and murdered, whose full name was Jesús Nolberto Cárdenas Velázquez, he was 19 years old and was found dead on the Playas de Rosarito-Tijuana free highway.

Chuy Montana He was considered a promising star in the Mexican regional, his body showed signs of torture and according to judicial reports, he was attacked with a nine-millimeter weapon.

Now it is revealed that Chuy Montana's driver and friend He was also found deadhis name was Miguel Pavón and according to information in various news portals, he was found dead on the morning of February 8 in the Colonia Buena Vista in Tijuana, Baja California.

Miguel Pavón was found with his hands and feet tied behind his back with a rope and wire, he had strangulation marks on his neck and was carrying an identification with his information, that is how they notified his family.

Miguel Pavón was the owner of the Renault Stepway vehicle that was found next to the body of Chuy Montana, on February 7, and it is believed that both were deprived of their liberty on the same day.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Baja California shares that investigations continue into the death of Chuy Montana and his friend Miguel Pavón. Rest in peace.

