Moncloa has appointed a doctor in Contemporary History to coordinate the 100 events to celebrate 50 years since the death of the dictator Francisco Franco. It is about Carmina Gustrán Loscosdoctor cum laude with the thesis ‘Francoism in Spanish cinema (1975-2000)’ and now commissioned to direct the events for the death of the dictator. One of the main controversies of the commemoration of ‘Spain: 50 years in freedom’, which has been tarnished by the opposition, has been the dates chosen, since the first democratic elections were held in 1977 and the Constitution dates from 1978. The The Government wanted to settle this controversy this Tuesday and has defended that “what is not freedom is dictatorship” and that as of November 20, 1975, the “foundations” were laid for democracy. Furthermore, the Executive does not rule out that more events in 2027 and 2028 to commemorate the first call for elections or the 50th anniversary of the arrival of the Constitution.

This was indicated by the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, at the press conference after the first Council of Ministers of the year. Two royal decrees and an agreement have been approved in relation to these acts, which will be presented this Wednesday by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the new commissioner of ‘Spain: 50 years in freedom’. Torres has assured that Gustrán Lostos has great knowledge of the history of Spain and, in addition to his academic curriculum, he has experience in cultural management in different Governments, since he was technician at the Madrid City Council in 2021with the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Almeida, and also worked in the Ministry of Culture when Mariano Rajoy was in Moncloa.

The new commissioner will also lead a scientific committeeaccording to Torres, who has not given more details about the rest of the events that will be held throughout this year nor about the cost they will have for public coffers. “What we want is, neither more nor less, that all democrats join in defending 50 years of freedom against 40 years of dictatorship (…) “We don’t want it to be an act of revenge.”the minister has pointed out in response to the controversies that this commemoration has aroused, to which the PP has already announced that it will not attend because it assures that the anniversary has a “partisan” meaning and that it is a wild card for the Government before its various judicial fronts.

In this regard, Moncloa asks the popular to rectify and “join the celebration of democracy.” However, they have taken the opportunity to attack the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and against the “ultra-right”, who ask if they are for “consolidating, defending and preserving democracy” or for “regressing towards dark years” . “Who is against commemorating 50 years of freedom? What risk is there? What democrat can defend Francoism and a 4-decade dictatorship?“, launched the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory.

Torres has assured that the events will have three objectives: “Celebrate the Spain that we are politically, socially, culturally and in freedoms”, as well as “pay tribute to the people who have made democracy possible” and transmit to young people “the importance of the democratic stage.” However, when asked by journalists, he was unable to clarify whether one of the key figures in the Transition, Juan Carlos I, will he attend any of the events or not?. “The role of the Royal House was fundamental in the first years and we must thank the Royal House for participating in events,” said the minister, who could only confirm that King Felipe VI will participate in some of the events. planned, as already advanced last week.

Executive sources indicate that the eventual presence of Juan Carlos I would have to be agreed between Moncloa and Zarzuela, but in any case they let it be Royal House who decides on this matter.