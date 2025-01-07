This Tuesday, Betis released a new training ground in the Luis del Sol sports citythe place where the first green and white team exercises exclusively since the inauguration of the Rafael Gordillo sports city. In this way, the club has replaced the artificial grass on field 3 with natural grass to adapt it to the needs of the team led by Manuel Pellegrini.

Furthermore, the space of old field 4traditionally destined for the 7-a-side football matches of the youth teams, is incorporated into field 3. In this way, this extensive additional area has been used primarily for the work of the goalkeepers. Therefore, Betis now has four exclusive playing fields for training: the three fields of the Luis del Sol sports city and the Benito Villamarín stadium.

As reported by the green and white club, the installation of a fertigation system. This system allows fertilizers to be added to the lawn through irrigation water, thus reducing the use of machinery. All of this, following the policies of the Forever Green sustainability platform, will contribute to reducing the carbon footprint in the institution’s daily activity.

With the remodeling of field 3, Betis is advancing in the modernization work of its sports city, which also has a new press room since the start of the season. This multifunctional space, with capacity for 42 people, is structured in a staggered manner, with rows of seats at different heights, with the aim of facilitating the work of the media. In addition, it improves the acoustics and lighting compared to the previous press room and is also the new viewing room for exclusive use of the first team.









Real Betis has also carried out actions in the offices for the technicians and medical services, with a redistribution of spaces with the aim of enhancing internal organization, as well as an expansion of the changing rooms. Lastly, we have also proceeded to updating the HVAC system and improving the laundry spacealso with updating of the machinery intended for these purposes.