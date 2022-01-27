His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the UAE will always support every thought and effort that would give people the opportunity for a better life, pointing out that the country’s success in addressing one of the most difficult health challenges the world has faced. In its contemporary history, and its ability to overcome its consequences, and the return of all its sectors to continue its ambitious development goals with full capacity, and with the growing confidence of the international community in its safe atmosphere… all things that qualified it to host the world on more than one occasion, to discuss ways in which a map can be drawn to reach the future. Full of opportunities for growth and prosperity.

This came during the visit of His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to the Arab Health exhibitions “Arab Health” and Medlab Middle East 2022. The largest healthcare and laboratory exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa region, at its headquarters in the Dubai World Trade Center, which started their work in Dubai last Monday, and concluded their activities yesterday, with the huge global participation of nearly 3,500 companies from 60 countries.

He welcomed the exhibition participants from all over the region and the world.

His Highness said: “We provide the world in the UAE with the best conditions to stimulate ideas towards a better tomorrow for humanity, in which opportunities for obtaining an ideal life are balanced. The health of nations and peoples is the basis of their ability to give, progress and progress.. And the UAE places strengthening its health sector at the forefront of its priorities.. We are keen that Our contribution will be influential in advancing efforts to improve human health wherever he is.”

His Highness paid a tribute to those in charge of the health sector in the UAE, including medical cadres, nursing staff, experts and academics in various related disciplines, and His Highness said: “Our health sector has proven its merit and qualitative excellence through an exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors. The state has invested in establishing a strong infrastructure to provide the best forms of health care according to the highest international standards.. We are continuing to advance our capabilities and energies, and attract the best talent, to provide the finest health services to citizens and residents, and to consolidate our position as an advanced global center for hospitalization.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in a tweet on Twitter, confirmed the UAE’s readiness to work with those wishing to participate.

He said, “We welcome all specialists. We welcome all companies. We welcome those who want to participate with us in building the best environment for trade and business in the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the visit, was also briefed on the specialties of the international companies participating in the exhibition, and their innovations and modern technical solutions, whether used in the field of diagnosis or treatment, as well as professional equipment that includes various medical specialties, which represent the latest What the world has achieved in this field, as the Arab Health Exhibition is the largest gathering of professionals in the field of health care and industry in the Middle East and North Africa region.

His Highness listened to an explanation about the various medical sectors and specializations included in Arab Health 2022, including medical equipment and tools, examination and diagnostic equipment, radiology, public health and preventive medicine, infrastructure, digital and information systems, physiotherapy and medical rehabilitation, which are the sectors covered. International companies and their national counterparts that are keen to attend this large gathering, to take advantage of the opportunity to meet directly, to conclude deals and conclude contracts that serve the advancement of the health sector in the region and the world.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by the Minister of Health and Community Protection Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, the Chairman of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, the President of the Ceremony of the Vice President and Prime Minister of the State, Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, the Director General of the Dubai World Trade Center, Hilal Saeed Al Marri, and the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi.

Both “Arab Health” and “MEDLAB 2022” attracted a qualitative global participation in the presence of the largest companies specialized in medical equipment, advanced diagnostic technologies and treatment solutions, led by Siemens, Philips, Electra, General Electric, LG, Dreiger, Olympus, Canon, and others, while The event witnessed a distinguished international presence, which included the largest countries known for their great progress in the medical field, including the United States of America, China, Russia, Britain, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, India, Russia, and other countries that were keen to have a tangible presence in the largest event of its kind in Region.

It should be noted that on the sidelines of the exhibition, 21 medical education conferences were held, with the participation of about 550 speakers from doctors and experts, and more than 1,500 representatives of companies operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, in addition to hosting “Arab Health 2022” a virtual version that will continue until the date of the exhibition. Next February 28, it will include more than 200 educational sessions, in which about 250 international experts will speak.

