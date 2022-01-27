It begins in the sign of Jonathan Rea the 2022 WSBK season. The very Northern Irish champion was in fact the fastest in the two days of unofficial tests held by several teams in Jerez. The Kawasaki rider, who lost the scepter of world champion last year – after six consecutive years of triumphs – to Yamaha star Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, impressed everyone on the Spanish track, making only half a day of activity suffice. on track to trim more than a second and a half behind his teammate Alex Lowes. Rea went out on the track only this afternoon, not taking part in yesterday’s or this morning’s activity.

His chrono of 1’38.851 however, it annihilated not only Lowes’ performance, which stopped at 1’40.266, but also that posted yesterday by Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona, who had stopped riding the two new Honda of the official HRC team on partials that fluctuated around 1’40.3-1’40.4. Abyssal gaps compared to the former # 1 who confirmed that he is still perfectly at ease riding the ‘verdona’. Ducati and Yamaha were already absent, today the Hondas also remained in the pits after the “Fantastic” rehearsal day completed yesterday. The third Kawasaki on track today was therefore that of the Puccetti Racing team led by Lucas Mahias. His best time was 1’40.542.