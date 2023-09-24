Dubai (Etihad)

In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance family stability for citizens, provide them with a decent life, and raise the level of quality of life, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to allocate modern and integrated residential projects, ensuring the provision of adequate housing, in order to achieve the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment completed the project to construct 136 residential villas in the Al Warqaa 4th area in Dubai, on which work began in At the beginning of last year, it extends over an area of ​​728,510 square feet, while the corporation also began the process of allocating housing units to eligible citizens.

Omar Hamad Bushahab, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, confirmed that the project to establish 136 residential villas in the fourth Al Warqaa area comes within a series of projects implemented by the Foundation, to provide the future housing needs of citizens within integrated communities, in accordance with the best urban planning standards, which are set by The Foundation is at the forefront of the goals aimed at ensuring the quality and well-being of citizens’ lives over the next twenty years.

The project extends over an area of ​​728,510 square feet (67,680 square meters), while the total building area is 511,250 square feet (47,497 square meters), and the project includes 136 residential villas that provide all modern facilities. Its designs take into account the optimal distribution of internal and external spaces, to suit the needs of the citizen family, and this comes within the framework of the organization’s commitment to providing the best housing services to citizens.

The villas were built with different architectural designs to meet the needs of the beneficiary group. The villas vary in terms of external facades, and each villa consists of two floors: ground and first, with paved and planted interior spaces. The ground floor of each villa includes a family lounge and a sitting room with an independent entrance, in addition to a kitchen, a maid’s room, and a laundry room, and a guest room is also provided. As for the first floor, it includes four bedrooms with separate services for each room.