The influencer Ashley Arisdelcy It has generated great popularity on social networks thanks to its outfits, as well as by helping people who are on public roads, however, This time it became a trend when asking a Catholic lady for an opinion.

During the interview, the influencer asked a woman outside a church if she could rate her outfit, without imagining that I would end up humiliating her, this because she painted her nails and the way she dressed.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the TikTok account, where the ‘@mi.qerido.elsavador41’ account caused controversy by spreading a video of the opinion of ‘La Señora Católica’, a woman who on more than one occasion He has generated popularity due to the way he talks about what he considers good or bad according to his religion.

Therefore, this time, Erika Edith Navarro, better known as the Catholic Lady, caused a stir by ‘rating’ Ashley’s outfit, this because she attacked the young woman’s way of dressing, as well as for painting your hair, nails, and even having surgery.

During the viral video, the woman stressed that it was a sin not to wear big blouses, to wear those dresses that highlighted her curves, as well as operations that were not necessary, since she highlighted that “That is a lot of sin… These nails are made of piru… the nails must be natural.”

Therefore, the influencer, while recording the interview for her accounts, asked the woman “am I going to hell?”, to which the Catholic lady assured her that her way of dressing was terrible: “must dress modestly.”

